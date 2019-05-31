A son of Wyoming has come home to rest. Larry Dean DeBrey, 64, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019. He was born July 30, 1954 in Casper, Wyoming to Louis and Alice DeBrey. Larry graduated from Cheyenne East High School in 1972 and attended the University of Wyoming, receiving a Masters in Entomology. Larry worked for many years at UW and Red Buttes, as well as the US Government as a gnat rancher, finishing his career setting traps for invasive species of insects. He retired March 2018 so he could enjoy his many hobbies.In constant commune with nature, Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, gardening and spending time with his brother Bill at their elk camp on the Big Creek Ranch. He was a gentle and charming soul and well-liked by everyone he met. He had an unforgettable sense of humor and loved his family. Larry is preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl O’Malley, and survived by his parents, Alice and Louis DeBrey of Cheyenne; brother Bill DeBrey of Laramie; nephew Ryan O’Malley (Cassie) of Corpus Christi, Texas; and niece Kellen Groshart (Andrew) of Laramie. As per Larry’s wish, there will be no services, and his ashes will be spread on Pelican Ridge overlooking elk camp. He is sorely missed and beloved in the hearts of his family and friends.
As per Larry’s wish, there will be no services, and his ashes will be spread on Pelican Ridge overlooking elk camp. He is sorely missed and beloved in the hearts of his family and friends.
Commented