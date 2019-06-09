Lance “Dale” Robinson, 93, died suddenly on May 30, 2019 in Nacogdoches, Texas.
He is survived by his partner Mary Beth Hatten of Nacogdoches, Texas; brother Herb Robinson; son, Lance Robinson and wife Edna Lee Robinson of Sheridan, Wyoming; daughter Adrianne Peterson and husband Charlie Martinez, Texas; grandson Paul Robinson and Heather Robinson of North Platte, Nebraska; grandson Jay Robinson and Dolly of Heyburn, Idaho; grandson Dax Robinson and Jessica Robinson of Columbus, Nebraska; granddaughter Michelle Robinson of Sheridan, Wyoming; granddaughter Mary Jayne Robinson of Sun Valley, Idaho; granddaughter Jennifer Robinson of Seattle, Washington; granddaughter May Smith and husband Dusty Smith of Buffalo, Wyoming; Tandy Peterson of Phoenix, Arizona. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Jayne, son Lloyd Robinson, and grandson Pete Robinson.
Services will be held in Laramie later this summer or fall.
