On Saturday, February 22, 2020, L.W. “Bud” Clark, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all, passed away at the age of 85 following a courageous battle with cancer.
Bud was born on April 16, 1934, in Crowley, Louisiana, to Robert and Rubye Clark. He grew up in Texarkana, Texas. and received his business degree from the University of Nebraska and an advanced degree in credit management from the University of Santa Clara, California. Bud was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Along with his wife Lois, he was the owner and president of American Collection Systems, Inc., from 1962 until his retirement in 1996. He held numerous leadership positions within the credit and collection industry as well as his community. Bud served as an Albany County Commissioner, member of the Laramie City Council and as a past president of the Laramie Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Directors. He was instrumental in creating the new Hospital District making it possible for the present hospital to be built in Laramie.
He married Lois June Wilkinson on July 18, 1959. He is survived by his wife, Lois, his three sons Rob Clark (Susan) of Lander, Wyoming; Tom Clark (Charlie) of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and Ken Clark (Pam) of Hilton Head, Island SC; and grandsons Dustin Clark, (University of Wyoming 2016 graduate) Brennan Clark, (College of Charleston, 2017 graduate) Cameron Clark, (Univ. of South Carolina, 2021). He is also survived by his sisters Delores of Louisville, Kentucky and Bobbie of Dallas, Texas., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bud never met a stranger and his storytelling skills were unrivaled. His hospitality ability far exceeded his golf scores and his family fondly joked about his life-long love of Hank Williams.
Far beyond his resume, it was Bud’s unconditional love for his family and friends that touched so many lives that will be his lasting legacy. Everyone has a favorite story of Bud’s humor, love and kindness and steadfast loyalty to his family and friends. His legacy can be found in the countless lives he touched along his journey home to Heaven. Islandfuneralhome.com.
