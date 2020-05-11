Our beloved Kristen Dee Marwitz, 54, went peacefully to her Lord on May 3, 2020, at her home in Longmont, CO, after a battle against multiple myeloma. Kris was born October 8, 1965 in Fort Collins, CO to John Danial and Karen Dee (Squier) Marwitz. She is survived by her mother, Karen; her four brothers Curt (Carol), Scott (Queenie), Todd and Eric, eight nieces and nephews; and her boyfriend, James Loving.
A Family Graveside Service was held at Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins on May 13, 2020 at 2:00pm. A Memorial Service will be held in Longmont or Boulder when Covid-19 has receded. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to view Kris’ full obituary and send condolences.
