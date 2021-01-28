Helen T. Knight 1944-2021 Helen T. Knight, 76, of Laramie, died Monday, January 25, 2021 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 7, 1944 in Checotah, Oklahoma to Ollen and Lola (Fout) Tinney. Helen grew up in Oklahoma and later moved to Texas where she taught in Carrolton Farmers Branch School District for 36 years. She later moved to Laramie and worked for ARK Regional Services as a case manager. She then worked for the ACSD bus transportation for a short stint. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, Tommy (Ginger) Knight of Checotah, OK and Mandy (Troy) McMicheal of Laramie; her grandchildren, Caleb, Seth and Natalie Knight, and Sage and Dalton McMicheal; her brother, Raymond (Kay) Tinney of Checotah, OK; her niece, Pam (Steve) Moulding; and her fur pal, Tator. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the First Christian Church. Memorial donations may be made in her name to LAWS and/or the Laramie Animal Shelter. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
