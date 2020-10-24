Fred Knadler 1937-2020 Fred (Spike) Knadler of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on September 11, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Spike was born in Laramie, Wyoming on March 17, 1937 to Fred and Mary Knadler. He was the first child born and became the older brother of sisters, Anita and Glenda. He was raised on the family ranch west of Laramie. He attended Bath Rural School and Laramie Junior and Senior High Schools, graduating from Laramie High School with the Class of 1955. During his school years Spike was very active in 4-H, FFA, and all school athletic programs. He then began his college endeavors at the University of Wyoming. While in his early years at UW he included living at and serving with the Laramie Fire Department, his college career was interrupted with a two-year stint with The United States Army with service in Germany. He returned to the UW and earned a degree from the college of Agriculture. Spike then started a new career working for Kraft Foods in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. It was then Spike met and married Elaine, the mother of their two sons, Peter and Paul. Spike, after several years with Kraft Foods yearned to return to Wyoming and go into business for himself. The first adventure for him was a partnership with Reed's Liquor Store in Laramie. His next adventure was founding Lights 'N Such, a lighting and home decorating business. While in Laramie Spike was very active in civic organizations including The Cowboy Joe Club and The Wyoming Alumni Association. The next move was to the Phoenix area which led him to the founding of Arizona Shower Door Company along with his two sons, Paul and Peter. Spike was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary, and his sister, Glenda. He is survived by his sister Anita (Jerry) LaFleiche; his two sons Paul (Jeanette) Knadler, and Peter Knadler; his grandchildren, Nicolette (Tyler) Owens, Chase Knadler, Megan, Kaylee and Grace Knadler; great-grandchild, Beckham Owens; his adopted son Andrew and adopted daughter, Carolyn; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Calderon, officiating. Interment will be announced at a later date. To attend virtually, click the Zoom link in the obituary at www.montgomerystryker.com. Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
