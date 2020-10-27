1937-2020 Fred "Spike" Knadler, 83, of Phoenix, AZ died September 11. Memorial services will at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Calderon, officiating. Inurnment will be announced at a later date. To attend virtually, click the Zoom link in the obituary at www.montgomerystryker.com. Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
