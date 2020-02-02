Kimble (Kim) Lee Herman, age 63, died January 30, 2020, of pancreatic cancer.
Born May 30, 1956, in Kemmerer, Wyoming. Graduated from Laramie High School, 1974. Joined the US Army, stationed at Ft. Bliss, Texas, 1974-1976. Married Marcia Fillion, September 1, 1979. One son, Ty Herman.
Kim lived a full life, traveled widely, and enjoyed many hobbies. Kim drove trucks for the Wyoming Highway Department and Bird-O’Donnell Construction in Laramie. While living in Hawaii, he worked as a Scuba Diving Instructor, fulfilling a lifelong dream. Kim lived in Manhattan, Kansas, where he did building maintenance for the school district and security work at the hospital. He also served as Battalion Chief, volunteer fire fighter, rescue diver and EMT for a rural fire station. Kim continued security work in Missoula, Montana, and building maintenance in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He returned to Laramie to retire.
He is survived by Marcia Herman, Ty Herman and his wife Debby Herman, two grandchildren; Ronnie and Katsu Herman, sisters; Kay Lockhart, Sue Burnett, Shawna Fagnant, brother; Kevin Herman, and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Shirley Herman, sister Kathi Watson, and brother Kent Herman.
No services are planned.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented