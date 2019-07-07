On June 27th, 2019, Kevin Tilyard Hoshall passed away unexpectedly. He is survived by his two sons, Kael and Elias Hoshall, his Mother Diana Carlson, Father Carroll (Bill) Hoshall, Brother Benjamin Hoshall and Sister Barbra Sorrell. Kevin graduated from McDonough School in Maryland and then while serving in the National Guard, earned degrees in Geology and Geo-Hydrology from the University of Wyoming. Through Kevin’s career, he explored all 50 states and was a leader in Directional Drilling for oil and natural gas.
Kevin’s passing has affected everyone he knew. He was truly a bright spot in their lives and will be missed forever.
