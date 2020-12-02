1928-2020 Lydia Z. Kercher, 92, of Laramie died November 20. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 Friday, December 4, 2020 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Funeral Service are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5th at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Interment to follow at Greenhill Cemetery. Live stream link: https://www.facebook.com/Zion-Lutheran-Church-Laramie-111421867189995 Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
