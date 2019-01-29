Kent Mahlman

Kent Earl Mahlman of Wickenburg, Arizona, was born in Crawford, Nebraska, to Earl and Ruth Callender Mahlman on June 5, 1928. He died January 20, 2019, at Surprise Memory Care after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for ten years.
After graduating from Crawford High School, Kent joined the Marine Corps and was stationed in Hawaii for his tour of duty. He attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming, after discharge where he earned his BS in Business Administration. There he met and married Jean Robertson and started working at Northern Gas Company of Wyoming as a clerk. In 1976 he transferred to Casper, Wyoming, and was eventually promoted to Vice President of Operations with Kinder Morgan. He retired in 1990 after 36 years. Kent and Jean were snowbirds for six years, then moved permanently to Wickenburg and lived in Westpark where Jean still resides.
Kent and Jean have two daughters, Gina (Joe) Hebert and Judi Barbier of Wickenburg, 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Kent was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Charles (Ned) and Jerry Mahlman. He leaves his wife of 67 years, his children and grandchildren, two brothers, Don and Rex, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kent belonged to the Elks Club, American Legion, and Rotary International and helped establish Habitat for Humanity in Wickenburg.
Memorial services with family will be held at a later date in Crawford. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Habitat for Humanity in Wickenburg, Arizona.
