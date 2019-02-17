Kenneth A. “Ken” Endsley, 82, of Laramie, died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his home. He was born May 5, 1936 in Iola, Kansas to Aaron and Thelma (Taylor) Endsley.
After graduating from Natrona County High School, Ken attended Casper College. He then went on to receive his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming.
He married Karen D. King in Casper on August 29, 1959. Ken and Karen later moved to Connecticut, where he began working for Pratt and Whitney while attending night school at Rensselaer to receive his Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering. After he received his degree he moved to Denver, CO and began working for Martin Marietta. Ken was proud to say while working there he helped with the Apollo Project and the Viking Project. He moved to Laramie in 1970, where he worked for the University of Wyoming in the Atmospheric Science Department. He retired after 30 years from the University of Wyoming.
Ken enjoyed rock climbing, hunting, and fishing in his younger days and golf after he retired. His most joyful moments were spending time with his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Ken is survived by his wife of 60 years, Karen Endsley of Laramie; his children, Eric Endsley of Laramie, Mark Endsley (Mandy) of Laramie, and Britt Endsley of Laramie; his grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon, and Kyle Endsley; his brother, Ronald Endsley; and his sister, Janila Beach.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home with the Reverend Rhett Ivey, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Laramie and/or to the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented