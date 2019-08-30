Keith Kilworth Raitt

Today marks a day of change. The sadness of the world changing as one life passes into the new adventure, while we here celebrate the amazing life and memories that were left behind. Keith K. Raitt joined his beloved wife of 70 years on August 28, 2019.
Keith’s story was a blessed and long one. Growing up in Gillette, Wyoming on the T-7 ranch, Keith learned the values of hard work and education alongside his sister. For those of you who knew Keith, you knew the sharp intellect that drove everything he did for his family. He had a love of research of anything that caught his fancy, but his knowledge of history was one of his greatest traits, leading to an ability to tell a story many would believe was the work of a fiction writer. His stories brought to life the people most of us would never know. Keith’s career after leaving Gillette was long and distinguished, starting with an oil company and ending in the finance department of the University of Wyoming. During this time Keith would share two daughters with his wife. Keith loved his family but some of his greatest joys were the three grandsons and son-in-law’s those daughters added to the family. He shared stories of hunting, fishing and general shenanigans with them that were always at the ready when talking with him. He lived for October when hunting season started so he could share it with them.
Keith is proceeded in death by his wife, Roberta G Raitt, Daughter; Betty J. Wyninger; Sister; Margaret Christie Oedekoven, Parents John and Flora Raitt, Grandson Lyle Wyninger and Son-in-Law Chester Wyninger.
He is survived by his daughter Barbra J. Christensen, Son-in-Law Ronald Christensen, Grandchildren Jacob and Luke Christensen and Sheila Oster, and four great grandchildren.
Donations can be sent to the Shriners hospital.
Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Presbyterian Church in Laramie. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette, WY.
