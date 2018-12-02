Keith Charles Birks, 94, of Laramie, passed away on Monday, November 26, 2018 at Life Care Center of Cheyenne. He was born May 30, 1924 in Logan, Iowa to Charles C. and Delle G. (nee Allen) Birks.
He married Dorothy Lee Richards in Stratton, NE on November 21, 1951.
Keith enlisted in the Navy (Naval Avation) on December 7, 1942 becoming a WWII Navy Pilot. Later he transferred to the Army (National Guard) and he received an honorable discharge in 1975 after serving 16 years in the Navy and 16 years in the Army.
He sought his education after the war receiving a Bachelor’s Degree from Westmar University, LeMars, Iowa, his Master’s Degree from the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, Colorado, and his Education Specialist Degree from Pittsburg State College, Pittsburg, Kansas.
He taught and coached in Stratton, Nebraska where he met his wife-to-be. In 1953 they relocated to Springfield SD where he taught at Southern State Teachers College for 20 years. He taught at the University of Wyoming in Laramie WY from 1973-1987. After retiring from UW, he taught at an American high school in Rota Spain until 1989.
Keith and Dorothy traveled extensively in the US and abroad to enjoy their time together and to visit family and friends. He loved music, sports, gardening, and singing in choirs. He was active in his church wherever he lived.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; one brother; and an infant granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy of Laramie; his children, Loree Walton (Paul) of Hull, Iowa, Eric Birks (Mary) of Landenberg, PA, Ron Birks (Kathi) of Glendale, AZ, and Philip Birks (Elaine) of Idaho Falls, ID. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, and a large extended family.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the First Baptist Church in Laramie, Wyoming with Pastor Jeff Lundblad officiating. Military honors by the United States Navy and the Laramie Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church in Laramie.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented