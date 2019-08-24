1932-2019
Kay Barney Pratt passed away on August 21, 2019 in Highland Glen, Highland, Utah, at age 86. She was born on November 15, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Kline Porter Barney Sr. and Doris Lyle Nielsen. She remembers growing up in Salt Lake City, Utah and in East Millcreek, Utah. She graduated from Granite High School in Salt Lake City. It was there she first met Gene Albert Pratt. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on August 25, 1952 (66 years ago). They lived five years in Provo, Utah, four years in Austin, Texas, and 56 years in Laramie, Wyoming.
Kay and Gene were the parents of nine children: Elizabeth (Craig) Edwards, Jennifer (John) Reidhead, Kathleen (Richard) Stancliffe, Matthew (Joyce), Doris (Richard) Heilbut, Belinda (Ron) Nelson, David (Wendy), Edith (Brent, divorced) Elwood, and Timothy (Shirley). Kay was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Jeffrey, Patricia and Richard. Her principle interests and commitments were to her family, including her exceptional grand and great-grandchildren, and to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Funeral services will be held in Laramie on Tuesday, August 27 at 11:00 am, Baker Street Chapel, 15th and Baker, with a viewing there that morning from 9:00 – 10:30 am. Interment in Greenhill Cemetery.
