Kay B. Pratt, 86, of Highland, Utah, formerly of Laramie, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Highland Glen in Highland, Utah. Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Kay B. Pratt
Kayla Dumas
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Evidence suggests Laramie man bludgeoned fiancée to death
- Elliot Emanuel Johnson
- Accomplice Micropub, The Good Egg coming to downtown Laramie this fall
- GOP chairman suspended from practicing law
- Leora (Lee) Church Durkee
- Homeowners, association settle year-long paint battle
- Matilda Hansen
- Enzi reflects on accomplishments, challenges in first year with LCBA
- Aug. 18: On the Record
- Elliot E. Johnson
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented