Kathy Trabing

Kathy M. Trabing, 63, of Laramie, passed away March 7, 2020 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital after a brave battle with cancer. She was born February 19, 1957 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Gerald and Frances (Sexton) Gerber.
In 1979, she moved to Wyoming to become the first full time female athletic trainer at UW where she completed her masters degree.
Kathy married James W. Trabing on July 3, 1984.
She loved to cook, and operated her own catering business, KT Sandwich Stop. She worked for Dr. Dan Levene for 14 years at Premier Bone and Joint. Her job took her to several places around Wyoming, where she had the opportunity to meet and make many friends.
Kathy spent her summers fishing, camping and 4-wheeling. She also loved to garden, read, was a talented artist, and was an avid poke fan.
She is preceded in death by her mother.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jim Trabing of Laramie; her father, Gerald Gerber of Florida; her children, AJ (Kendra) of Laramie, and Jenn Chavez (Erik) of Firestone, CO; her grandchildren, Tage, Ryker, Aleena, Mila, Truett, Mason and Remy; her siblings, Linda Johnson (Bob), Rita Huling, Peggy Fairbanks, and Tom Gerber; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be announced at a later date.
