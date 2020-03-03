Kathren Kay Johnston Haskins

Kathy was born Nov. 16,1942, to Theron Wayne Johnston and Ina Margaret Bristow Johnston in Rooks County, Kansas. She passed away Feb 21, 2020, in Laramie, Wyoming, at the age of 77.
Kathy married Roland F. Haskins Jr. (Bud) in 1963, later divorcing in 1978.
She worked for Ideal Foods while living in Laramie and raising her children. She later moved to Missouri then Colorado where she became a Mig Welder for Micro Motion building flow meters, later retiring to Arizona. Kathy returned to Laramie in 2011 where she resided until the time of her death.
She is the loving mother of five children. Shaun Haskins of Idaho; Kelly (Richard) Gilliam of Gillette, Wyoming; Casey Sorenson of Laramie, Wyoming; Fred Haskins of Mims, Florida; and Leslie (Kelly) McDonald of Lakeside, Montana. She is the grandmother to nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Donna Ruth Johnston, Alice LaVonne Nauta, Sharon Lynn Westling, and Marlyn Ann Barnes, along with brothers Everette Allen Johnston and Theron Wayne Johnston, Jr. She is survived by brothers Ralph Johnston of Laramie, Wyoming, and Terry Johnston of Leaf Rapids Canada as well a sister Beverly Candelaria, of Laramie, Wyoming.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
