Karolyn Jeanne Arnold, 78, of Laramie passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Obituary
Karolyn Jeanne Arnold
Kayla Dumas
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- On this day in history: John Wayne visits Laramie
- PHOTO GALLERY: Big Boy and the Living Legend come to Laramie
- Cheyenne resident dies in one-vehicle rollover crash
- Nichols ouster continues pattern of secrecy for UW trustees
- ‘First gentleman’ Nichols takes Montana job
- Commissioners, Trent set to move forward on policing committee
- Michael John Hopkins
- Beverly Lee Sheen
- UW project aims to build industry around early grains
- Trustees name three candidates for acting prez job
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented