Karolyn Jeanne (Adams) Arnold passed away May 9, 2019 at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado after an unexpected stroke. She was born in Hollywood, California where she attended school. She moved to Boulder, Colorado and graduated from Boulder High School, and then attended the University of Colorado. She moved to Berkeley, California, where she graduated from the University of California with a Bachelor of Science in biostatistics. She worked in public health for the state of California, and continued her education at Berkeley with a Master of Science in biostatistics as well as a Masters of Public Health (MPH). She married Christopher S. Durer and they moved to Laramie, Wyoming. They had two children, Jennifer Louise Catherine and Andrew Martin William. She taught statistics at the University of Wyoming, and worked as a librarian at the Law School, where she automated the online catalog. She divorced and remarried Mark G. Arnold. They moved to Manchester, England and later to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, finally settling back in Laramie, Wyoming. As time progressed, she slowly developed disabilities, but she maintained her kind, generous and thoughtful personality all her life. She enjoyed traveling, and visited U.S. most states, the Canadian provinces and well as many foreign countries. She documented her travels with extensive letters to friends and family (what she called letters to "everybody"), telling despite the cultural distinctions there are good people all around the world. In recent years she founded a company, Arnoldware Applications, to help people with disabilities use technology, which received funding from the National Science Foundation. At the time of her death, she had hope to edit the "everybody" letters into a book which was to be titled "Where My Wheelchair Has Been." Her family hopes to complete this to inspire people to overcome disabilities by the example of what a special person Karolyn was.
She loved reading, especially mysteries and history. She enjoyed food, gardening, cooking, and listening to folk and country music. She loved language, and was a tremendous help in editing papers for Mark, who called her his "wordgirl". Her hobbies included crochet and knitting. There are babies (now grown up) all over the world who received blankets made by Karolyn.
She volunteered to serve on the Laramie Traffic Commission, and to help on elections in Laramie with the League of Woman Voters. She was a Census taker for several decades in the Laramie area. For many years she helped with the Albany County Library book sale, and was a member of the University Women’s Club.
She is survived by her husband, Mark; her daughter, Jennifer; her son, Andrew; and her sister Marjorie. She was proceeded in death by her father, Eugene Adams; her mother, Katherine Adams; her sister Mary Anne Adams; and her brother, James "Jimmy" Adams.
A funeral service will be held at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home on Friday, May 17, 2019 starting at 1:00p.m. with Pastor Nathan Keith officiating. Burial will take place at Greenhill Cemetery after the service, with a reception from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn. Visitation will take place at the funeral home prior to the service, starting at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Karolyn’s name to the Albany County Public Library Foundation at foundation.acplwy.org/ways-to-give/ and select gifts in tribute or mail/go to Laramie Public Library at 310 S. 8th St. Laramie, Wy 82070.
Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. To send condolences or to sign the online guestbook, please go to www.montgomerystryker.com.
