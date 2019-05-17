A funeral service will be held at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home on Friday, May 17, 2019 starting at 1:00p.m. with Pastor Nathan Keith officiating. Burial will take place at Greenhill Cemetery after the service, with a reception from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn. Visitation will take place at the funeral home prior to the service, starting at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Karolyn’s name to the Albany County Public Library Foundation at foundation.acplwy.org/ways-to-give/ and select gifts in tribute or mail/go to Laramie Public Library at 310 S. 8th St. Laramie, Wy 82070.
