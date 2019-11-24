June Holden, 83, of Laramie, died Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born on June 26, 1936 in Hanna, Wyoming to Mike and Frances (Gregory) Sevenikar.
She loved music, dancing, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sisters, Gloria Moody, and Pep Barnes; son, Jerry and Shannon (Reeves) Holden; daughter, Brenda and Johnny Christensen; and her many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She will be missed by her family and those who knew her.
Cremation has taken place, no services at this time.
A private ceremony will take place at a later date.
