Julie Anne McKay died December 15, 2018.
Two receptions are planned for family and friends — Saturday, January 12, from 1-3 pm at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center at the Laramie Plains Museum, 603 E. University Ave., in Laramie, Wyoming and Saturday, January 19, from 3-5 pm at the Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Ave., Louisville, Colorado.
Julie requested that all donations help shelter the homeless and address food insecurity. Feeding Laramie Valley (feedinglaramievalley.org), Community Food Share of Boulder County (communityfoodshare.org), or Metro Caring of Denver (metrocaring.org).
