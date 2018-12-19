Julie Anne McKay, born April 28, 1968, in Laramie, Wyoming, died Dec. 15, 2018, in Boulder, Colorado. She was 50 years old.
Julie was born at the “old” Ivinson Hospital on a spring morning in April to Susan and John McKay. She grew up in Laramie and always loved her Wyoming home. She graduated from the University of California Santa Cruz and Notre Dame University. Julie was employed by Boulder County, Colorado, since 2008 working as a manager in transportation and flood recovery. Julie died in Boulder after her third battle with cancer. She is survived by her mother Susan, her sister Sharon, and the love of her life Tim Baldwin. A full obituary will be published in January 2019.
Receptions will be held in January 2019 in Boulder, Colorado, and Laramie, Wyoming, dates to be announced. Private internment will be at Greenhill Cemetery.
Please add that the family requests that flowers not be sent. Instead please ask that contributions be made in Julie’s name to Feeding Laramie Valley, P.O. Box 536, Laramie, Wyoming, 82073, or online at www.feedinglaramievalley.org.
