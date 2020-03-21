Judy Lee Schirmer

Judy was born on July 22, 1947, to Leonard and Helen Wilkinson in Smithsville, Missouri. She was raised and attended school in Rock River, Wyoming, where she met James Schirmer. They married on June 5, 1965, and went on to build a life together, including raising five children, all girls.
Judy and Jim moved into her childhood home in 1998, where they remained until Jim took ill in 2017. Judy then moved in with her daughter, Michelle and son-in-law, Mike at their residence in Glenrock, Wyoming, where she resided until the day she passed away.
She was a loving, devoted, faithful, caring wife of almost 55 years upon her passing and her family meant the world to her. Judy was preceded in death by her mother and father, one sister and six brothers. She is survived by her husband, James Schirmer; her daughters Julie Fertig, Michelle Ward, Patricia Rometti, Susan Schirmer and Jamie Walters; 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was loved beyond measure and will be greatly missed.
A Celebration Of Life Service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Rock River at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, reception following.
