Judith Ann Linford
Judith Ann Linford, noted Colorado educator, died at her home in Morrison, Jefferson County Colorado on 26 April 2019. Judy was born 15 May 1937 in Laramie, Wyoming to the award-winning journalist, Ernest Hess Linford and Lala Frances Mau Linford. Judy is survived by her two brothers, Gary Linford, Laramie, Wyoming, and Lloyd Linford, Berkeley, California, her son, Michael Thomas Wood, Colorado, and her daughter, Marilee Wood Bryant, Denver. Judy attended schools Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Utah. Following Judy’s 1955 graduation from East High School in Salt Lake City, she attended Westminster College before marrying Charles Wood in February 1956 at the Wasatch Presbyterian Church. They had three children: Kimberlee Ann, Michael Thomas, both born in Salt Lake City, and Marilee Frances born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. In 1972 she earned a BA degree in English followed by an MBA and her 1990 doctorate in education at Colorado State University. She taught high school English, and worked to rescue potential high school drop-outs at Arvada High School, Colorado. In 1987, Judy married Donald Croy who operated his own engineering consulting firm in Golden, CO. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberlee Ann Wood Weber. In addition to her brothers and children, Judy leaves behind a grandson, six granddaughters, a great-grandson, and four great-granddaughters.