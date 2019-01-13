Juana Lea Eilbeck passed away on Tuesday, January 8th, 2019 at Spring Creek Health Care Center in Fort Collins, Colorado. Juana Lea was 89 years old at her time of passing.
Juana Lea was born June 30, 1929 in Laramie, Wyoming to William and Elsie Hopkins. She was the youngest of three children, two had preceded her in death. Juana Lea loved her hometown and would proudly announce to one and all, “I was born and raised in good ol’ Laramie, Wyoming.”
Juana Lea married the late John Bateman Eilbeck in 1949 and two children were born from this union; a daughter, Nancy Jean Eilbeck, and a son, Jeffrey Edward Eilbeck. Juana Lea was a devoted wife, mother, and member of the Baptist Church. Her husband worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and Juana Lea proudly stayed home to care for their children. She was very passionate about her family and dedicated to their success. John and Juana Lea were also active members of Moose Lodge 390 in Laramie, Wyoming and contributed significant amounts of resources to the goals of this Lodge. In their spare time they also enjoyed and spent many hours boating, water skiing, and snowmobiling.
Juana Lea had always been an avid Wyoming Cowboys fan. Upon retirement, her and John would continuously purchase season tickets for both football and basketball games. They enjoyed their time supporting the local University. They also spent endless hours traveling around the state to visit and support their grandchilren, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Many people remember her spunk and tenacious spirit for all things she loved.
Juana Lea was preceded in death by both parents, her brother, her sister, her husband (John Eilbeck), and her daughter (Nancy Schwartz). She is survived by her son (Jeff Eilbeck), her grandsons (Mike Schwartz, Rusty Schwartz, and Tyler Eilbeck), her granddaughter (Angel Decker), as well as great-grandchildren (Nicole, Megan, Deven, Abby, Preston, Izzy, and Ava). Cremation has taken place at this time and services are being planned for the summer of 2019 in Laramie, Wyoming. Well wishes and condolences can be shared and viewed via the Vessey Funeral Service homepage at www.vesseyfuneralservice.com.
