Joseph Menzel

Joseph James Menzel, 25 of Jelm WY, formerly of Grand Rapids MN, was surrounded by his family in his home when he walked into his eternal home with Jesus on April 9,2020.
Joe was born in Grand Rapids MN on March 7, 1995 to Keith and Lori Menzel. Despite his life- long battle with kidney disease and other health issues Joe was a joy to be with. He had a big heart and was never a quitter. He loved to snowmobile, ATV, go hunting and shooting. Thanks to places like the Courage Center in Duluth MN and Adaptive Adventures in Colorado Joe was also able to learn to sitski (Monoski), which he loved. He loved the mountains and being outdoors. Joe will be greatly missed. He touched many hearts with his courage and ability to overcome his disabilities.
Joe is preceded in death by his great grandparents and his grandfather Robert Menzel.
He is survived by his parents Keith and Lori Menzel of Jelm, WY; sister, Miranda (Grant); nephew, Lincoln and niece, Grace Graupmann of Dayton, OH; brothers, Bryan Menzel of Cohasset and Robert (Erika Rokala) Menzel of Cohasset; grandparents, Dale and Marlene Brown of Grand Rapids and James and Ruth Berg of Cohasset; uncles, Tom (Deb) Berg of Grand Rapids, Steve (Carrie) Berg of Deer River; aunts, Barb (Dave) Gibeau of Grand Rapids, Kathy (Bruce) Evert of Sabin, Michelle (Shane) Fields of Oak Grove (all of MN) as well as numerous great aunts and uncles and many many cousins.
Private family services will be held.
