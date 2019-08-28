Joseph Anton Faycosh of Laramie, WY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25th, 2019 at the age of 71.
Joe was born to Joseph and Pearl Faycosh (Kuljis) on December 3rd, 1947 in San Francisco, CA. Joe was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the United States Coast Guard. After serving, Joe moved to Sheridan, Wyoming where he met the love of his life, LaDonna K. Lee. They were married on December 23rd, 1971. During his life, Joe worked for the Wyoming Highway Patrol, and later enjoyed driving for various trucking companies.
Joe is survived by his wife, LaDonna, his two sons, Joseph (Alyssa) and Jeffrey (Kourtney), his grandchildren, Adysen and Ivan, his brother, Jeffrey Faycosh and his sister, Ana Walker. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Pearl, and his sister, Elizabeth.
At Joe’s request, no public services will be held. The family will have a private memorial in his honor at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Hospice of Laramie.
