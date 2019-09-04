Jonathan Edward Thiel, 22, passed away on August 27, 2019 in Cheyenne, WY. Jonathan was born to Dermot and Paula Thiel in Abilene, TX on July 28, 1997. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Garland Harrison and his paternal grandmother, Noreen Molloy. He is survived by his wife Jacquelyn (LeBrun) Thiel; parents Dermot and Paula; sisters Michelle and Emily; grandparents Edward and Virginia Thiel, and grandmother Peggy Harrison. In addition, he is survived by a host of extended family and friends.
An avid outdoorsman and sports lover, Jon enjoyed hiking in Vedauwoo, hunting, camping, shooting sports, and Wyoming Cowboys football. He was a proud member of the Air National Guard and had recently graduated from Airman Leadership School in Knoxville, TN. His bright smile, contagious laughter and tender spirit will live on in the memories of all who knew him.
Funeral services will be held at Schrader Funeral Home in Cheyenne at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
“How precious also are Your thoughts to me, O God. How vast is the sum of them. If I should count them, they would outnumber the sand. When I awake, I am still with you” Psalm 139:17-18
