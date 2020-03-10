Jon Bennett Helzer, 79, of Laramie, Wyoming, passed away on March 3, 2020, at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), in Cheyenne, Wyoming, after battling cardiac arrest. He was born, August 21, 1940, son of Leonard and Susan Helzer in Laramie, Wyoming. He was also raised and educated in Laramie. He had one brother and sister. He went to Laramie High School and was active in school activities.
Jon was always smiling and quick with a witty reply. He loved his work and would stop and help everyone who asked. He was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. In addition, the B.P.O Elks Club. John was a prominent follower of Wyoming Basketball and Football and enjoyed going to bowl games and tournaments to cheer on the Cowboys.
Jon was employed to highlight his lifestyle within the major employers, Coca Cola as Fountain Sales Department in Atlanta, Georgia, a Territory Sales Manager at Prices Creamery in El Paso, TX, Wholesale Sales Supervisor and B.P.O. Elks, Laramie, Wyoming, Club Manager.
Jon served active duty with the U.S. Army, trained as a Hawk Missile Crewman. He served 12 months in Vietnam, stationed outside of Saigon on a Hawk Missile Site.
Jon is survived by his brother, Leonard Helzer of Laramie, WY; his nieces and nephews, Samuel Ballard (Diana) of Daingerfield, Texas, and their children, Scott and Chelsea; Susan Ballard of Phoenix, Arizona; Julie Feather (Carl) of Cheyenne, and their children, Joshua Stamey (Rae), Teagen and Cadence, Amy Sturman (Cody) of Pinedale, Wyoming, and their children, Alison (Kyle) Sturman, Susanna and Guthrie, and Jon Leonard Helzer of Rosenberg, Texas. He is also survived by his friend and pal, Reni Hornamo of Laramie, Wyoming.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Linda Rasmussen.
A Military Honor Funeral Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Greenhill Cemetery. Casual attire is requested.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jon’s name to the St. Matthews Cathedral Children’s Home, Laramie, WY.
