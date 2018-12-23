John Stuart Cordingley passed away on Dec. 12, 2018, in Huntington, West Virginia. John earned his bachelor's degree from The University of St. Andrew’s and a Ph.D. from the University of Essex. He became a fellow of Darwin College at Cambridge in England, and later moved to the U.S. for a research fellowship at Harvard Medical School. He was an assistant professor at the University of Wyoming, and a research scientist at Merck & Co.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Trzyna, and their children Avery Frances and Adam Christopher Cordingley, his mother, Doreen Cordingley, a brother, Michael Cordingley and wife, Janet, and two nephews, Connor and Neil; a mother and father-in-law Patricia and Daniel Trzyna of Chicago; and sister-in-law Lorain Trzyna. John suffered for many years with Multiple Sclerosis and died peacefully at his home.
Online obituary and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Commented