John Richard Fanning, born September 30, 1947, to Paul and Mary Fanning in Laramie, Wyoming, died recently. John graduated from Laramie Senior High School, and joined the USAF, stationed at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona. He met his wife Susan in Glendale, Arizona. While he was still in the USAF, they were together for 51 years and married for 50 years. They moved to Laramie in 1977. John began a career in law enforcement with the Albany County Sheriffs Department. In the early 1980s he retired after 20 plus years of service.
John passed away on June 19, 2019, from natural causes. He was preceded in death by his wife Susan. He is survived by a sister Mary Lynn Fritzen (Don), and a brother Paul Fanning (Karen), both of Laramie, Wyoming. Two daughters and a son, Camille Fanning, Charissa Ward (George), and John Fanning II (Aisha), six grandchildren and nephews. Mom and Dad you will be dearly missed.
Cremation has taken place at Camino Del Sol Funeral and Cremation Center. Donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Please join John’s family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on his tribute wall at www.caminodelsol.com.
Commented