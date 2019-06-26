John Newman
John “Jack” L. Newman passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Bethesda Gardens Senior Living Home in Monument, Colorado. He was born on November 5, 1927, to Mary E. Hays Newman and William G. Newman in Sterling, Colorado.
Following his graduation from Cheyenne Central High School in 1945, Jack honorably served in the U.S. Army for two years, before studying natural sciences at the University of Wyoming. His love for wildlife led him to a successful career with the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission. He started out as a special deputy warden in Cheyenne where he met and married Marilyn A. Cook in 1953. Jack was appointed as the deputy warden in Lusk in 1954 and later transferred to the Laramie district in 1958, where he served as a big game biologist and later promoted to wildlife management coordinator in 1977. John retired in 1987 after 35 years of faithful service with the Department.
After John and Marilyn were married, they started a family and eventually settled into their new home in Laramie to raise their three children. Jack was an avid fan of UW athletics and was a long time member of the Cowboy Joe Club. He enjoyed playing handball, swimming, fishing, hunting and shooting trap. After his retirement, he and Marilyn enjoyed traveling and visiting various world destinations. John was a member of the Masons and the Laramie Rotary Club and belonged to the First Baptist and First Christian churches.
John was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, William G. Newman, Jr.; and grandson, Michael. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his son and daughter-in-law: Blake and Jane; his daughter, Gayl; son and daughter-in-law: Kirk and Kathie; grandsons: Lucas and Kenny; and granddaughters: Brianna and Katelyn.
Final arrangements are being handled by Swan-Law Funeral Directors in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
