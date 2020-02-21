John Walton Larkin, 67, of Laramie passed away February 13, 2020. He was born in Watertown, South Dakota, to Charles Arthur and Shirley Jean (neé Walton) Larkin on January 4, 1953.
He was raised in Clark, South Dakota. After graduating from Clark High School, he went on to receive his degree in Accounting from the University of Wyoming. John was a successful CPA business owner for 40 years.
He was an avid outdoor sports enthusiast, who enjoyed golf, hunting, scuba diving, and skiing. He followed the University of Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls, along with the Minnesota Vikings. John was loyal, loving and a man of integrity.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
John is survived by his sister, Leslie Forester of Wausau, Wisconsin; his brother, Charlie (Jan) Larkin of Watertown, South Dakota; his nieces and nephews, Peter Schranz, Mark Schranz (Carla), Cate Sommervold (Jon), Liz Larkin, Emily Folsom (Greg); and his great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the University of Wyoming Foundation and/or Watertown Community Foundation, P.O. Box 116, 211 E. Kemp Ave., Watertown, South Dakota, 57201, and/or Charity of one’s choice in John Larkin’s name.
