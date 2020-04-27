Jim Wear was born July 7, 1951 in Dundee, Illinois. As a friend said, his life did not start until he came to Wyoming. While he was a young teenager his first visit to Wyoming was to see a pen pal and fellow falconer, David, of Laramie. He toured Jim around the Laramie Valley where Jim first saw the Wooden Shoe Ranch and told his friend that this is the ideal place, I will live here one day. Jim fulfilled his dream and lived on the Wooden Shoe Ranch for twenty-eight years, enjoying every day with his dogs, horses, cats, and his wife Silvya.
Jim and Silvya married June 21, 1980. They enjoyed traveling, collecting antiques (lots of them), their dogs and horses. It was always nice to have family and friends out to the ranch.
Jim graduated from the University of Wyoming with a master’s in Range Management. His passion was working with leather. A great leather craftsmen, his first love was making six horse hitch harness. A self-made man, Jim realized buying a ranch, one had to make money and the opportunity to make lots was making saddlebags for Harley Davidson Motorcycles. Retiring from Harley Davidson bag making, he went into making high end leather boxes and accoutrements for the gun world.
Then there was his jewelry making, a talented jeweler, he made jewelry for his wife, family and friends.
Jim lived his own life, his own way and not many people get to do that. He could be gruff but he had the kindest heart. One only had to ask and he would help in any way he could.
Jim had many talents such as his Christmas cookies, (his Grandmother’s recipes) were enjoyed by many. He also had a gift of storytelling, he knew a lot and loved to share everything he knew.
Restoring tools was a passion of his and he was a member of Rocky Mountain Tool Club and a proud Elks Club member.
He had many friends and family and will be sorely missed.
His family includes his wife, Silvya, and his dog, Ellie. His sister and best friend Nancy, her husband Roy. Their daughters, Rorrie and husband Tom and daughter Tammy and husband Tom. Nieces and nephews include Dani, partner Nate; Brittany, husband Zach, and Ellie, Cody, Riley, Hallie, and Jesse. He’s also survived by a brother Gary and a sister, Susan. Surviving also are sister-in-law Valerie, husband Larry; a niece Sarah, husband Paul, and their daughters Cambria and Adeline. His god-daughter Susan, husband Paul and their son, Michael James. Jim had three honorary sons, RJ Lara, Anthony Pelley, and Jon Rouse.
A heart is never ready, the time is never right to say good-bye, and so may his memory be a blessing to all. Jim’s sunset was April 19, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held in July. Any memorials may be made to Hospice of Laramie in his memory.
