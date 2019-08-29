Jesse Leo Barela, 86, of Laramie, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home. He was born November 15, 1932 in Costilla, New Mexico to Jerry and Elva (Santistevan) Barela.
He married M. Aurora Vigil on April 24, 1970 in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming.
Jesse served in the United States Navy from 1951-1954. Upon discharge from the service, Jesse worked for Union Pacific Railroad before attending trade school for body and fender in Sydney, Nebraska. Most of his career was spent working for Burman Chevrolet and Thelen’s Auto and Body Shop. Jesse retired in 1994. He enjoyed woodworking which led him to making many beautiful items. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping, fishing, hunting, gardening, and gathering firewood.
Jesse was invested in his physical health, which was evident by his commitment to going to the gym for the past 34 years. While he was joint owner of “Player’s West” for a time, he continued to exercise at what is now called Laramie Fitness.
Jesse was a member of St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church and the American Legion Post #14.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his two sisters, Anna Trujillo and Joyce Mares.
He is survived by his wife, Aurora Barela of Laramie; his children, Denny Ray Gallegos (Michelle) of Redlands, California, and Jackie R. Gonzales (Anthony) of Laramie; his grandchildren, Stacey Gonzales, Monica Chavis (Melanie Vigil), Michael Gonzales, Breanna Hernandez (Kevin), and Jason Gallegos; his great grandchildren, Sonrisa Gonzales, Erin Chavis, Madelynn Swain, Colton Carline, Donavin, Markus, Isabella and Xavier Hernandez and Audrey Gallegos. He is also survived by his brothers, Richard Barela (Connie) of Victoria, Texas and Archie Barela (Charlotte) of Laramie; his sisters, Genevieve Vigil (Gilbert) of Garden Grove, CA; and Ruby Sanchez of Laramie.
Rosary Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. and Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with the Reverend Fr. Dave Erickson, celebrant. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery with Military Honors by the United States Navy and the Laramie Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center 255 N. 30th St. Laramie, WY 82072, Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive, Laramie, WY 82072, and/or to St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church, 617 S. 4th St. Laramie, WY 82070.
