Rosary Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. and Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with the Reverend Fr. Dave Erickson, celebrant. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery with Military Honors by the United States Navy and the Laramie Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center 255 N. 30th St. Laramie, WY 82072, Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive, Laramie, WY 82072, and/or to St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church, 617 S. 4th St. Laramie, WY 82070.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
