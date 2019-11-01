Jerry Wayne Andersen, 66, of Laramie, WY passed away on October 26th, 2019 surrounded by his family at University of Colorado Hospital in Denver. Despite being very healthy, he sustained a severe and unrecoverable stroke.
He was born in Grand Island, Nebraska to Kenneth and Thelma Andersen on April 20, 1953. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 47 years, Rhonda Andersen (Busig), his daughters Amber Andersen (Michael Enriquez), Megan Andersen (Lynn Rooney) and his 5 year old granddaughter, Elizabeth “Ellie” Andersen, who was his greatest joy. He is also survived by his brother, Larry Andersen (Betty), sister-in-law Rosalind Linstrom (Larry) and many nieces/ nephews, and their families.
Jerry graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1971 and received a track scholarship to the University of Wyoming. Jerry and Rhonda were married on December 27, 1971. Against many odds and some words of discouragement, they married anyway. It was a love story for the ages.
He graduated from UW in 1975 with a BS in Recreation and Park Administration and began working at the UW Physical Plant in 1976. Here he developed many close friendships. In 2010, after 35 years of service, he retired as Manager of Landscaping. He took significant pride in a job well done and worked side-by-side with the grounds’ crew until the day he retired.
After Jerry and Rhonda retired, they spent winters in Lake Havasu City, AZ with great friends. He loved the warm weather, not having to shovel snow and “razoring” around the desert. Evenings usually involved a cold beer, peanuts and the hot tub. When they needed a vacation from retirement, they traveled regularly to Hawaii and Mexico. He always wanted to go to Alaska and in 2015 they went on a cruise/Yukon land tour. Earlier this year, they traveled to New Zealand and Fiji. He also enjoyed his annual bird-hunting trip to Canada with his brother. No grass grew under his feet.
Jerry’s greatest passions were a love for his family, the outdoors and wildlife. If he could not be found cleaning the house, cooking dinner, washing/waxing the vehicles, or working in his shop, he was on the lake fishing, camping or hunting. Many times these activities were done while whistling along to country tunes.
He was capable of fixing all things and could be counted on to help his friends and family with projects around the house or yard. Even though he showed a gruff exterior and was known as a “straight shooter”, he had a sensitive interior and worried very much about those he loved most. He showed his love through acts of service and being physically capable of lending a helping hand.
He believed in quality of life and never missed a chance to do the things he loved. He could not sit still until all of his work was done (which was always in time to watch football or read a good book).
His daughters will never forget the support he gave them over the years. He drove through countless snowstorms to cheer them on at swim meets, encouraged them to follow their dreams, and was always a phone call away when advice was needed. His physically imposing nature ensured no one messed with his girls!
He will be dearly missed, especially his honest advice, strong hands and protective spirit. Fortunately, his many words of advice, such as “just rub some dirt on it”, “get ‘er done”, “ ahhh don’t worry about it” and “go get ‘em, Beep” will always ring in our ears. His handiwork is everywhere in our homes and is a lovely, constant reminder of him. He is now in a place where the grass is always green, the sun is always shining and the fish are always biting.
Services will be held in Laramie, WY, in the spring/summer of 2020. Feel free to share memories and condolences at www.HoranCares.com.
Commented