Jermy Wight, 92 passed away January 29, 2019, in Yuma, Arizona. Jermy was born in Gebo, Wyoming to Jessie and Mary (Lewendowsky) Wight. He is preceded in death by his parents and all 6 siblings, one grandson, and wife Letha (Dunn) Wight.
He had many adventures in his 92 years. He was a distinguished soldier, a mentoring social worker and boy scout leader, a leader of several State of Wyoming departments' of services. He was a llama trekker to Yellowstone. He was a historian and author, especially concerning his fascination with the Lander Trail, and a restorer of historical artifacts, a builder of museums. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Later-Day Saints. He left us thousands of memories and stories.
Jermy is survived by his wife Grace Riley-Wight of Yuma. He is also survived by his 3 daughters; Peggy (Victor) Staley of Basin, Wyoming, Becky (Richard) Hohmann of Coleman, Texas, and Amy Wight of Laramie, Wyoming. He leaves numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In the summer, when the snow melts in his beloved Bedford, Wyoming, his cremains will be interred at the Bedford Cemetery next to his wife Letha.
