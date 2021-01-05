Ruth Jenkins 1933-2021 Ruth Jenkins was born to Herbert and Martha Pountney on Dec. 5, 1933 at the Holiday Dairy Farm, seven miles west of Laramie, WY. She died in Casper, Jan. 1, 2021 while under the loving care of the staff at Central Wyoming Hospice. Ruth was raised and educated in Wyoming. She spent her working years as a waitress, a receptionist and a clerk, in both Wyoming and Louisiana. She married Roy Clymer in 1949 and had five children. In 1955, she married Ray Clymer and had three more children. When she married Lew Jenkins in 1966, they moved to Louisiana, where she lived for seventeen years before returning to Wyoming. At the age of 51, Ruth started nursing school and worked in that field until her retirement. After retiring, she continued nursing for others in their homes. She even worked a short stint as a waitress and cashier in her 70's. (She never failed to amaze). She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Oliver; three husbands; sons, Monty and Werner and daughter, Coleen. She is survived by little brother, Leslie Pountney; sister, Carol Maras; sons, Jerry and Karl Clymer and daughters, Carolynn Grigg, Christine Doyle and Martha Hauk. She had many grandchildren and loved them all. (She would have loved Paul too). Ruth was loved by her children, who never heard her complain about the work it took to raise eight kids. She was fun to be with, supportive and loving (although she did throw the occasional bag of sugar). She loved serving God, spending time with family and friends and cooking for them or going on picnics. She was a good friend, a well-loved Mom and will be missed dearly. Funeral services will be held on Jan.11, 2021 at 10 AM Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home, 600 CY Ave. Casper, WY. The burial will be in Laramie, WY. A separate service will be held in the summer for family and friends who cannot travel in winter weather.
Most Popular
Articles
- I’m outraged. No, make that, infuriated
- Two arrested on suspicion of vehicle burglaries
- A-1 Recovery & Towing providing free, safe rides for New Year's
- Snowy Range Taxi devastated by late-night closure order
- Coming to ‘grapes’ with the new year
- Who murdered ranch wife Minnie Wurl?
- Jan. 3: Letters to editor
- What if 2021 is even worse?
- Early phases of COVID-19 prevention vaccine campaign continue
- Try pork and sauerkraut for good luck with the New Year
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented