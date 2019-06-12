Jeffrey F. Hardesty, 54, of Laramie, WY passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 2:30 – 5:30 pm at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 West Grand Ave.
Jeff was born in Salt Lake City, UT on June 9, 1964. He moved to Laramie soon after his birth. He graduated from Laramie High School. He married Ellen Cole on June 13, 1981. They were married for 38 years.
Jeff worked alongside his father at Shorty’s Body Shop for many years. He transitioned from the shop to working at Mountain West Farm Bureau in 2002.
Jeff was an avid follower and fan of the Atlanta Braves, Professional Wrestling, and Professional Bowling. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, bowling and spending time with his family and friends. He received multiple awards in bowling and served as the State Bowling Associations President. Christmas was his favorite time of year, he truly loved watching Christmas movies and over decorating for the holiday.
Jeff is survived by his wife Ellen, sons David (Canyon) Hardesty and Aaron (Robyn) Hardesty, father Sherman “Shorty” Hardesty, grandchildren Cayden, Madison, Quinn, and Nora. Brother-in-law Earl (Sarah, Dustin, Morrie, Morrie Jr.) Cole. Sister-in-law Bertha “Bert” (Michael, Austin, Dalton, Chianne) Behrend. Matthew (Sarah, Clayton, Lyndsey) Dennies. Half siblings include; Tamara Jacobs, Jeff Cox (Chet Brown), Jacob (Janette) Cox.
Jeff is proceeded in death by his mother Connie Hardesty, Daniel Murphy, Richard “Turk” and Maxine Magee, Harry Magee and Fairy Early.
He is “Kind of A Big Deal”
