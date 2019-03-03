Jeffrey Erik Bayne, 51, of Lafayette, Colorado, formerly of Laramie, died Sunday, February 24, 2019, in Lafayette. He was born May 13, 1967, in Laramie to Charles “Chuck” and Mina (nee Liden) Bayne.
Jeff grew up in Laramie, and graduated from Laramie High School. He received his associate’s degree in graphic arts from Collins Art Institute in Mesa, AZ.
He worked in management for various Red Lobster restaurants throughout the states, and then with Walmart and Sam’s Club in Colorado. Jeff had a very positive attitude about life and people, he never met a stranger.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Claude and Osee Bayne, and Erik and Ruth Liden.
Jeff is survived by his parents, Chuck and Mina Bayne of Laramie; his partner, Eric Nunley of Lafayette, CO; his brothers, Chuck Bayne Jr. (Jennifer) of Douglas, WY, and Mike Bayne (Carla) of Laramie; and his numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Harmony Cemetery. A reception will follow burial at the Laramie Moose Lodge.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
