Jeanette Scott

Jeanette Lee (Wade) Scott, 82, of Laramie, Wyoming, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Hospice of Laramie.
Jeanette was born April 27, 1937, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Robert and Lois Wade. She graduated with a Bachelors degree in music education from the University of Wyoming in 1959 where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She later continued her education and received her Master’s degree. Jeanette began her working career at First National Bank in Laramie and then transitioned into teaching where she taught music to several generations of elementary students in the Albany County School District for well over 30 years.
In 1958, she married Harold Glenn Scott after meeting at a university fraternity/sorority function. They were married in Laramie and they remained married for over 60 years. Jeanette and Glenn went on to have two children, two grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Jeanette truly loved spending time with her family.
Jeanette was an accomplished pianist and all around musician. She loved all things associated with horsemanship and had many horses over the years. She enjoyed her many pets and considered them to be a part of her family. Jeanette could be found in Boulder Ridge at the family cabin whenever there was free time. When not at the cabin, Jeanette loved to root for the UW Cowboys, the Colorado Avalanche, and the Colorado Rockies.
Jeanette is survived by her husband, Glenn Scott, of Laramie, Wyoming, her brother, Van Wade of Oroville, California, her son, Darren Scott and Becky of Longmont, Colorado, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lois Wade, and her son, Eric Glenn Scott.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 16 at the Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home at 10 a.m. followed immediately by a reception at the Elks Club. Please join us in celebrating Jeanette’s life.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to sign the online guestbook or to send condolences.
Commented