Oct. 18, 1922-Aug. 22, 2019
Jean A. Shepherd (nee Jean Francis Adams) passed away Aug. 22, 2019, in the Laramie Care Center.
A memorial service for Jean will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home, 2133 Rainbow Ave. Linda Fleming, Episcopal minister from Baggs, will officiate, and the Ivinson Home for Ladies will host a reception at 2:30 p.m. at 2017 Grand Ave. following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ivinson Home for Ladies, 2017 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY 82070 and/or to the Laramie Care Center, 503 S. 18th ST. Laramie, WY 82070.
