On Monday, December 2, 2019 Jazlynn Marie Papa-Brown was called home to be with God on her fourth birthday. Jazlynn was a typical little girl with gorgeous blue eyes, dark brown hair, and a can -do attitude. Though Jazlynn was disabled, she was never a disability; never allowing her physical challenges to prevent her from being involved with her friends or family.
Jazlynn had two siblings, her older sister Lilliana and her younger sister Isabella; who both loved her dearly. Her bright light will be missed by her parents Ashley and Tony; her grandparents Gina and Jed; and her great grandparents Anthony and Caroline; as well as numerous other relatives, family members, and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home with the Reverend Rhett Ivey, officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Jazlynn’s behalf to Head Start of Laramie.
