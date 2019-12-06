Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home with the Reverend Rhett Ivey, officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Jazlynn’s behalf to Head Start of Laramie.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the guestbook.
To plant a tree in memory of Jazlynn Papa-Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented