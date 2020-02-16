Janice Franzen
Janice “Jan” Rae (Nicholas) Franzen, 82, passed away February 4, 2020, at home. She was born in Laramie, October 24, 1937. At a young age her family moved to Denver then eventually back to Laramie. She graduated from Laramie Senior High in 1955.
On April 14, 1956, she married Floyd “Bud” Franzen. Throughout her life’s work, she worked as a cashier, secretary and bookkeeper until she retired. She enjoyed traveling the West Coast to visit family, playing slot machines at casinos and going to bingo.
She is survived by her husband Floyd “Bud” Franzen. Daughters, Penny (David) Strain of Laramie and Vicky (Daniel) Johnston of Johnson City, Tennessee. Grandchildren, Veronica “Roni” (Terry) Camphouse of Evanston, Smokey (Jenna) Strain of Laramie, Amanda (Ty) Sander of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Riley Pantier of Wright. Great grandchildren, McKinzey and Colter Camphouse, Wyatt and Kaleb Strain, Nevaeh and Ariyah Sanders, Alaina Gallatin and Hunter Pantier. Numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Otis “Nick” and Edna Nicholas. Brothers, Otis “Jr”, Denzil “Gene”, Waldron “Wally”, Donald “Don”, and Kenneth “KK” Nicholas. Sisters, Barbara Burr and Jackie Heneger, and Great granddaughter Piper Oxley Pantier.
Services will be held 11 a.m. March 7, 2020, at Montgomery Stryker Funeral Home in Laramie, WY with burial to follow at Green Hill Cemetery. A family gathering is scheduled for June 27 in Laramie, Wyoming.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented