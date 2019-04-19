Janet K. Overman, 68, of Ft. Collins, CO., died Tuesday April 16th at Presbyterian St. Luke’shospital in Denver, CO with her two sons and daughter-in-law by her side. Janet died fromcomplications associated with leukemia. She was born July 16, 1950 in La Crosse, WI. toWenzel & Lucille (Piepenhagen) Ritter. Janet grew up outside of La Crosse in the small farming community of St. Joseph’s Ridge.
As a young women, Janet relocated to Wyoming with her two sons. Eventually Laramie became Janet’s home and she lived the majority of her adult life there. Janet always worked hard to provide for her children and settled on a career in real estate that she enjoyed and was successful at for many years. Janet was known in the Laramie business community as a generous, kind and honest person. She tried hard to give back to the community by tending to the needs of those who required a little extra love and attention. Janet was known to take meals and provide rides to elderly citizens and prided herself for doing untold good deeds. She believed that it was important to always do good work, despite notoriety and attention.
Following the death of her husband Gerald Overman, Janet re-located to Ft. Collins in 2017 and quickly found a home in the Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church. She truly loved the friends that she made both in Laramie and during her time in Ft. Collins. She found great peace in knowing that she had lived a life where she knew she was loved and was able to love others. Though her departure saddens us greatly, we can find peace in knowing that her last breath was taken in the presence of grace.
Janet Overman is survived by her sons Benjamin Roesler (Ft. Collins, CO) and Jason (Jolene) Roesler (Laramie, WY) and three grandchildren Anna Roesler, Libbie Roesler and Jonna Roesler. Janet is also survived by her brother, John Ritter (Sandy) of Coon Valley, WI.
Janet Overman was preceded in death by father Wenzel and mother Lucille and brother James Ritter.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd at 10:30 a.m. at the Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church in Ft. Collins, CO. The family requests that any donations be made in honor of Janet Overman to the Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church or to The Colorado Blood Cancer Institute.
Commented