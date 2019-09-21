Jane Denese Summers
Jane Denese Summers formerly of Laramie passed away September 2, 2019 at the age of 74. She was born August 8, 1945 in Ottumwa Iowa to Dewey and Gladys Johnson. She married Millard Duane Summers on August 19, 1964 and had three children. Jane had many hobbies and talents throughout her life. One thing she really enjoyed was serving as president of the Laramie Art Guild. Jane was a gifted artist who loved animals nature poetry and making jewelry. She is survived by; her husband Duane, her son James and wife Jennifer, their two children Benjamin and Isaac of San Marcos Texas, her daughter Laura Seese and son Jamison of Littleton Colorado, her son John and wife Andrea and their children Hupp Arlo and Crosley.
A private service was held in Springfield Missouri.
